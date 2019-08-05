Hailey Green's family remembers her caring personality

Almost a week after a deadly car crash, Hailey Green's family is remembering her compassionate and caring personality.

Hailey recently graduated from Fort Defiance High School and was heading to Eastern Mennonite University this fall. | Credit: WHSV

"She was just such compassionate, nurturing, loving woman," Mary Sheffer said.

Sheffer coached Green in competition cheer for years and said she'd become like her second mother. She said Green had recently graduated from Fort Defiance High School and was heading to Eastern Mennonite University in the fall.

"The last thing that she was so excited about was getting all of her stuff together for the college dorm," Sheffer said.

Green earned her CNA from Valley Career and Technical Center while she was a student at FDHS. Sheffer said Green had a passion for teaching and anything medical and was looking forward to going into the nursing program at EMU.

Sheffer said Green also hoped to join the athletic training program at EMU, like she did at FDHS.

Sheffer said she and the Green family want the community to know what Green was like and what she loved. Sheffer said Hailey loved Mexican food, The Walking Dead television show and her dog, Cody.

"Hailey loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, her grandparents," Sheffer said. "She enjoyed baking, going to the movies, going to the beach, going out to eat."

Sheffer said Green's nieces and nephews were so important to her.

"She was all about being around them and caring for them and just sharing in the giggles and laughs."

Sheffer said she and the family appreciate the support they've received from the community as people have remembered Green.

"She just radiated love, and just didn't want anything in return," Sheffer said.