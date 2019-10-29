Halloween buckets and the meaning behind their colors

Most trick-or-treaters are known for carrying an orange bucket on Halloween night, but over recent years, new colors have rolled out to look out for, and each one has a different meaning behind it.

For example, a teal bucket represents food allergies, so homeowners should consider passing out non-food treats or allergy-friendly treats to those individuals.

Another color to look out for is a dark blue colored bucket. Those represent individuals with autism.

Some believe this is a great way to raise awareness and have inclusion, like Leann Rakes, a mother to a son with food allergies.

"The teal pumpkin project focuses on the inclusion of children, not just with food allergies but with other medical conditions," Rakes said. "So it's really great to allow them some other fun treat for that day."

Rakes suggested affordable alternatives to candy can be glow sticks, stickers or temporary tattoos.

"You can look at the Dollar Store, they have lots of options there," she said.

Beth Marie believes that the colored buckets are helpful and make people aware.

"If people know about a certain color, they can be more understanding," she said. "My daughter will be using blue. She has autism, SPD (sensory processing disorder), and developmental delays."

Sarah Chambers also supports the cause. She has a daughter who is autistic, but says she will not be carrying the blue bucket.

"We want her to be treated the same as, say, our son who who's just neurotypical," Chambers said. "So when she goes to a house, we don't want someone to see the blue bucket and think, okay, I know a lot of people that have their kids carry it are nonverbal or very severe on the spectrum."

"But with her, we're really focusing on her communication and speaking right now, because for the most part she was nonverbal, but right now she's just pre-verbal to where she has maybe 100 words," Chambers said. "So we're really focusing on being inclusive and nobody really treating her differently because of autism."

Whether parents allow their children to use one or not, just be sure to keep an eye out for more than an orange bucket.

