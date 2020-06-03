Hardy County deputies say social media post did not accurately portray incident

Deputies say a widely shared social media post describing an incident involving law enforcement in the town of Moorefield portrayed the situation inaccurately.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman in Moorefield posted to Facebook, saying that who she described as a "Moorefield sheriff" entered the home of a 15-year-old family member to "make a threat of her not being welcome in him and his daughters home because of a Facebook post that he deemed disrespectful."

The post claimed that an on-duty white officer came into the home of a minor black girl and made threats over a Facebook post. In less than a day, the post was shared 163 times.

WHSV reached out to both the Moorefield Police Department and the Hardy County Sheriff's Office for their response to the post.

They each verified that they had seen the post in question and that the incident referred to involved a deputy from the Hardy County Sheriff's Office. However, they say the social media post did not accurately portray what happened.

According to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was responding to a series of Facebook posts made by someone who had threatened law enforcement and encouraged the burning down of government buildings.

The sheriff's office says multiple county residents had reported the posts to them with concern.

When the deputy arrived, the sheriff's office says the deputy was invited into the entryway of the house for a discussion that lasted for less than a minute. Four people, including the deputy, as well as an adult from the family, were present for the entire length of the visit, according to their report.

"It was calm, cordial, and the officer left after a minute to follow up at a later time," a spokesperson told WHSV.

They emphasized that the post shared on social media is from a family member in a different state who was not present for the interaction.

"It makes us all sad that anyone would try to fan the flames in our local area," the spokesperson said. "We have deep respect for all hardworking families in Hardy County, and we will strive to make sure that our area enjoys the peace and opportunities that our residents deserve."

While the Moorefield Police Department was not connected to the incident, the Chief of Police told WHSV they are working to put together a "lunch protest" with local community members in the near future.