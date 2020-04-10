Local family shares mother's experience with COVID-19 — 'I don't wish it on anybody'

For Charity Shipe and Rachel Shipe Childers, the past four weeks have been unlike anything they've ever experienced.

They said their mother, Annette Shipe, was admitted into a local hospital after experiencing shortness of breath and trouble breathing. After about a week of feeling ill, they said Shipe was tested for COVID-19 and then 12 days later, the test came back positive.

"We would try to talk to her on the phone, but it got to the point where we would just text her because she was gasping for air so bad," said Rachel. "A lot of people know mom and they're just astounded. How did this happen to her?"

The family said they do not know how their mother contracted the virus, but the 61-year-old spent nearly two weeks heavily-sedated on a ventilator. Doctors said she is expected to recover, but it could take at least three months of rehab after she leaves the hospital.

"The hardest part about all of this is that my mother was a healthy person. She had no prior conditions or anything that would have led us to believe that we would be in this situation," Charity said.

Over the past four weeks, the family has only been able to communicate with their mother via phone calls and video chat. They said while this experience has been challenging, they want to use their mother's story as a warning that the virus should be taken seriously.

"It's here. It's real and it can happen to anybody," Charity said. "It's heartbreaking to see people who aren't taking it as serious, but until it happens to someone you love and until you have to go through what my family is going through, you just don't know."