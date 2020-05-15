Hardy County man charged with aggravated DUI after truck fire

A Hardy County man has been charged with aggravated DUI after he was found at the scene of a truck fire this week.

According to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, Levi Allan Markwood, of Old Fields, is facing one misdemeanor count of aggravated DUI, which comes with a minimum of a day in jail and a $200 fine and a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

He was released from custody on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond and is hiring an attorney to represent him in court.

According to the responding deputy, around 8:53 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, Hardy County dispatchers received a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of High Knob Road and Overlook Lane.

The caller told 911 dispatchers that there was a man outside a burning vehicle and that the man was trying to keep the fire from spreading into nearby trees.

When the deputy responded to the scene about 15 minutes later, he reported finding that a truck had gone through a fence and stopped on a pile of dirt and rocks. When he got there, the truck, about a tenth of a mile along Overlook Lane, was engulfed in flames.

Several people were trying to put out the fire, and the deputy told them the fire department was on its way.

According to a criminal complaint, the deputy then asked the people on scene where the driver was, and found Levi Markwood on the other side of the truck attempting to throw dirt on the fire to put it out.

The deputy says in the complaint that he told Markwood the fire department wasn't far behind him and then, while walking him to his cruiser, noticed the smell of alcohol on Markwood's breath.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Markwood had slurred speech and appeared to have trouble keeping his balance while walking with the deputy.

At the cruiser, the deputy asked Markwood for his license, identified him, and then asked him if he had been drinking and he admitted that he had.

The complaint alleges that Markwood told the deputy he had left his house earlier that evening, stopped at one of his cabins, and was on his way to another cabin he owns when he crashed through the fence.

Around 9:34 p.m., the deputy reports telling Markwood he would need to take a sobriety field test and Markwood responding that he couldn't pass the tests anyway anyway. A few minutes later, according to the criminal complaint, the deputy administered a preliminary breath test that resulted in a reading of .229.

At that point, Markwood was arrested for DUI.

After the fire department arrived and extinguished the fire and the truck was towed away, Markwood was taken to the Moorefield police department for a secondary breath test around 11:19 p.m., at which point he blew a .198, still well above the legal limit of .08 in West Virginia, according to the criminal complaint.

Markwood was taken to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, arraigned before a magistrate, and released on a $1,000 bond.