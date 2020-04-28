Hardy County reports 4th positive COVID-19 case

The Hardy County Health Department has confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in Hardy County, West Virginia.

According to the health department, the patient is quarantined at home and has been fully cooperative in following proper CDC and state health department guidelines to protect their neighbors and community.

To protect patient privacy, the department will no release further information about the person, their area of residence, or travel history.

The department says they completed all necessary contact tracing to reach out to anyone who had been in close contact with person and have them isolate at home to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

As of 10 a.m. on April 28, when the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) issued their morning update on the COVID-19 case total, there had been 1,079 confirmed cases across West Virginia.

A total of 40,489 West Virginia residents have been tested, with 39,410 negative results, 1,079 positive results, and 37 confirmed deaths due to the virus.

But testing for many people across West Virginia has been very limited, with people reporting difficulties finding anywhere near them that can perform tests and a lot of people in rural areas having to travel miles to the closest hospital just to find out that they don't meet the screening requirements.

According to DHHR data, about 50% of people with confirmed cases had pre-existing conditions. Of all the confirmed cases in the state, 22% have been among people 70 and older.

That's likely due to West Virginia's all-out effort ordered by Governor Jim Justice to try to test every single nursing home resident across the state for COVID-19.

As of April 28, 87 patients were hospitalized, 474 were in home isolation, and 481 had fully recovered from the virus in West Virginia.

All of that data and more can be found in a slideshow here, updated daily.

Locally, there has been 1 confirmed case in Grant County, 4 confirmed cases in Hardy County, and 3 confirmed cases in Pendleton County.

Across the state, these are the confirmed cases by county, as of 10 a.m. on April 28:

Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1)

