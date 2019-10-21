'Harnesses save lives'; Virginia conservation officer reviews tree stand safety

A Franklin County hunter is recovering from injuries after falling from a tree stand. It marks the second tree stand fall in southwest Virginia in just the last two weeks.

Officer Eric Dotterer talks through tree stand safety.

WDBJ7 met with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to review tree stand safety practices.

"Harnesses save lives," said Conservation Police Officer Eric Dotterer.

Dotterer said that he has never responded to an incident where someone who was using a harness got hurt. According to DGIF, there were 12 tree stand related injuries in 2018. None of the people were wearing a harness at the time of the fall.

The Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation lists tree stand accidents as the most common accidents for hunters and they can often lead to serious injuries.

Two weeks ago, Cody McCulloch, a hunter from Bedford County, fell from his tree stand after the cables snapped. He was getting the stand ready for the fall hunting season for his son. He fell 25 feet, breaking his spine, several ribs and his wrist.

"All it takes is a second," said McCulloch.

McCulloch said that he usually always wears a harness, but he forgot his that day. His most important message as he continues to work to heal is for hunters to always wear a safety harness while in a tree stand.

"Safety harness would take care of all of it. My biggest thing is wear your safety harness," said McCulloch.

Dotterer adds that it is important that hunters wear a lineman's belt as an added layer of security. It is also important to carefully inspect a tree stand for wear, rust, metal fatigue and cracks, loose or missing nuts or bolts and rot and deterioration before and after each use, according to DGIF.

When conservation officers are called to help hunters in the woods, they often have trouble locating them. They say it is important that people let other hunters in their party know where your stand is located or that you leave a map on the dashboard with the time you will return.

Another tip is to carry a whistle, a cell phone, or a 2-way radio with you in the tree stand.

Thursday, an avid hunter fell from his stand in Franklin County when he was getting it ready for the season. The tree rotted and the platform gave way. He fell about twelve feet and broke his ankle. EMTs said that his injuries could have been worse, but he had a phone with him and was able to get assistance quickly.

Dotterer said that one of the most important safety tips is to practice tree stand safety as much as you would practice for any other sport.

"The end result is to go home safely," said Dotterer.

