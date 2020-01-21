Harriosnburg and Rockingham in "great economic shape"

Unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley rose ever so slightly in the fall. Despite the slight increase, the unemployment rate for Harrisonburg and Rockingham, Augusta, and Shenandoah counties remained lower.

The abundance of local businesses and retailers has kept the Harrisonburg and Rockingham economy in great shape.

Frank Tamberrino, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is in great economic shape.

He said the abundance of retailers, local shops and the convenience of business locations is great for the area.

He adds if you're looking for a job, now is a great time.

"Right now, probably the number one issue facing a lot of employers here is not, where am I going to get my next customer, but how do I fill those orders, or how do I take care of people because there's just not enough workers out there right now," Tamberrino said.

Tamborrino said the billion dollar expansion of Merck and Co. pharmaceuticals in Elkton will also be bringing hundreds of jobs and new people to the Shenandoah Valley.