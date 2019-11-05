Harrisonburg School Board approves guaranteed maximum price for second Harrisonburg High School

The Harrisonburg School Board unanimously approved the guaranteed maximum price for the second Harrisonburg High School on Tuesday night.

The most the high school will cost unless the plans for the school change is $87,240,574, according to a representative from Nielsen Builders. The cost could possibly be lower.

The representative said the number includes fields for baseball, softball, tennis courts, a turf field for football and soccer, a walking trail that will eventually connect to the city's shared use path and the building itself. The building is designed for possible future expansions.

If the project receives approvals from city council and the department of planning and community development in a timely manner, then the high school will be open in August 2022, according to the representative from Nielsen Builders.