Harrisonburg school official says proposed USDA changes will give them more flexibility

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) published a proposal this month to provide flexibility for school lunches.

A healthy school lunch from Harrisonburg City Public Schools | Photo: WHSV

According to the USDA, it is a response to local school service professionals after Secretary Sonny Perdue met with school officials to see how the department could help efforts to serve nutritious meals to children.

The USDA website said the changes include: streamlining administrative review requirements based on past performance, increasing flexibility in the "vegetable subgroups" requirements for lunches, supporting a more customized breakfast program, providing more options for schools in applying age/grade groups for meal patterns, and expanding the ability of schools to offer school lunch entrees for a la carte purchase.

Andrea Early, the director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Schools, said these changes do not mean schools will serve less healthy meals.

"These meal pattern flexibilities will just simplify a few aspects of menu planning, but I believe that the nutritional integrity of meals will still remain intact," said Early.

For example, the "vegetable subgroups" does not reduce the amount of vegetables schools are required to serve students; it just gives schools more flexibility in which category of vegetable they serve.

The changes can help reduce waste. The customized breakfast program allows schools to adjust fruit servings, so children who would typically throw food out will not be required to take as much.

"Our goal is always to both meet and exceed our federal regulations, and so we are going to continue to offer a wide variety of healthy foods to our students," said Early.

She said the school district will continue efforts to cook from scratch and locally source food from farms, as well as make sure all children have access to meals.

The proposed changes are open for public comment for 60 days. You can view them here.