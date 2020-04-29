Pandemic makes budget talks 'more challenging' for Harrisonburg, City Manager says

Harrisonburg's City Manager said the coronavirus pandemic is making budget conversations "more challenging," as the city works toward balancing the budget.

"We all know that it [this pandemic] has affected our revenue projections, not only for the upcoming budget, but for the current one as well," said Eric Campbell.

Nearly 25 percent of the city's revenue comes from sales and restaurant taxes combined, but as the coronavirus disrupts business, the city is losing money.

"JMU is closed which means there are fewer students in the community, and this has a direct impact on restaurants and meals tax," Campbell said. "Also, hotels are our lodging taxes and a decrease in the overall purchasing which is our sales tax."

With the projected revenue shortfall, Campbell said the city is now forced to look for ways to cut expenditures. Construction on Harrisonburg's second high school has already been postponed as a result of the pandemic, but Campbell said staff will need to make amendments in other areas, too.

"We're looking at everything," he said. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now because we don't know how big the hole is with our revenue shortfall, so we're not taking anything off the table."

Other localities across the state have furloughed employees in an effort to balance budgets, Campbell said it is too early to know if something similar would happen in Harrisonburg, but the option has not been taken off the table.

"At this point, everything has to be considered," he said. "Depending on what information we get on revenue projections. We have to look at the numbers and what our revenue is telling us overall, and then we would have to act accordingly to make sure we maintain a balanced budget."