Harrisonburg City Council approves more changes to noise ordinance

At its meeting Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council approved more changes to its noise ordinance.

In response to resident complaints, council moved to restrict construction during certain hours overnight.

According to city documents, "construction noise is exempted from the decibel maximum only between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. This amendment will disallow construction noise on real property after 10:00 p.m. and before 7:00 a.m."

"We realized that we didn't have anything in the ordinance that prohibited overnight construction noise," said city spokesman, Mike Parks. "We worked with that resident, looked at some other cities across Virginia and how they handled it, and realized that we could make some adjustments."

This amendment comes with several exemptions including school sponsored activities on school grounds, official sanctioned activities in city parks, public and private transportation, sanitation services, and anything permitted by a special use permit.