Harrisonburg City Council gives update on 2039 vision

The Harrisonburg city council revisited its 2039 vision for the Friendly City at Tuesday's Harrisonburg City Council meeting, one year after the plan was made.

Harrisonburg City Council

The vision includes 72 different projects, 21 of which are complete. Forty-four projects are currently in progress, while seven have not yet started.

The projects fall into six different categories:

- A city for all

- Economic development: goals, gains and growth

- A thriving educational epicenter

- Available housing for all

- Distinctive, reliable delivery of high-quality city services

- Fiscal sustainability and planning

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said she feels good about the progress after one year.

"We ask for a lot in our vision and so for the fact for them to get so much done already, I'm pleased and like I said before it may seem like things are not happening quickly," Reed said. "But some things take time, so right now I'm encouraged that we're definitely heading in the right direction."

Reed also said she's proud of the new community walks led by the police department and the upcoming affordable housing study.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council approved $141 million in bonds, most of which will go toward the new Harrisonburg High School.

The council also announced the hiring of S. Frank Sottaceti as the city's criminal justice planner.