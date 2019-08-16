Harrisonburg City Council tightens noise ordinance

If you're looking to throw a big party in the Friendly City, you'll now have to abide by some new rules.

The program will run from September through Thanksgiving.

This week, Harrisonburg City Council approved amendments to the existing noise ordinance that tightens restrictions and improves safety.

"We wanted to get people who were applying for a party permit to think about a couple of safety issues," said Mike Parks, spokesman for the City of Harrisonburg.

Right now, people hosting massive parties of more than 100 people must apply for a “mass outdoor social gathering” permit.

Under new regulations, if a site has had two or more underage drinking or noise violations in the last 12 months, it is disqualified from getting the aforementioned permit.

Also, when applying for a permit, party throwers will now have to designate a drop off and pick up location for attendees. According to police, ride share programs like Uber and Lyft were backing up traffic and creating a safety hazard.

According to city documents, these amendments came as a result of meetings with the Harrisonburg Police Department.