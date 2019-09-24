Harrisonburg City Council to look at program to address flooding issues

If you live in Harrisonburg and experienced flooding during the summer of 2018, good news could be on the way.

On Tuesday night, city council will look at making a new program for people in the city. The wet summer of 2018 inspired the idea: a program for people to request improvements for larger drainage issues.

"Last summer, during the wet season that we had, we had 97 calls for service," Tom Hartman, the director of Harrisonburg Public Works, said. "Of those, only 30% were located on city property. Those are tough discussions to have with private citizens to say, 'yeah it rained, but we can't really do anything.' So as staff, we tried to come up with a way to at least offer some assistance."

Hartman estimated if 100 projects were submitted, HPW would choose the best five opportunities to eliminate flooding concerns for the most people.

"I think (not being able to help) did leave them frustrated. I was at some following council meetings where they would come up at public comment say, 'you gotta help me,'" Hartman said. "But it's on private property, there's no easements, or no physical way to get there and do it."

Hartman stressed that a project that would affect one home, or maybe two, would not have a great chance for approval. Projects that affect a lot of homes or even a full neighborhood would have the best chance of moving forward.

"We hope to put that money and that effort to the ones that have the greatest public benefit," Hartman said.