Harrisonburg City Public Schools to revise relationship with HPD and SROs

Many people around the country have been discussing police reform amid nationwide protests, and Harrisonburg City Public Schools may be making revisions in regards to their relationship with the city police department and school resource officers.

| Credit: WHSV

"The uniforms and the guns actually work against that culture of positive expectations that really is what we need," Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said.

Dr. Richards says Harrisonburg SROs have great relationships with students and faculty, but he wants to change SRO culture, which may not include uniformed and armed officers.

"So I want to retain many of the protections that law enforcement provides, but at the same time, I want to address some of these more subtle concerns about disproportionality and about negative school culture," Dr. Richards said.

Harrisonburg city schools currently have four SROs: two at the high school and one at each middle school.

Dr. Richard said there is one additional D.A.R.E. officer who serves all elementary schools.

He said he doesn't want to get rid of SROs, but change the culture by having positive expectations in schools.

"Coupled with really solid mental health support, social and emotional learning, and community building, and I can envision a role for SROs in that," Dr. Richards said.

He said they still want SROs in the schools to offer protection both outside and in the building.

"And at the same time, remove some of those negative cultural aspects of uniforms and guns in schools," Dr. Richards said.

He said he plans to revise the memorandum of understanding agreement with the police for the upcoming school year. He said he wants to hear insight from students, faculty, family, and law enforcement before making permanent decisions.