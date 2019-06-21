City of Harrisonburg looks for bus operators amid shortage

School is out for the summer, but the city of Harrisonburg is already thinking of ways to get students to and from their classrooms in the fall.

Avery Daugherty, the transit superintendent for the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT), said there is a real need for bus operators in the city.

"You have an ability to reach out to such a variety of people. We have such a diverse community," said Daugherty.

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation said its goal is to provide excellent transportation to the Harrisonburg community, as well as students at James Madison University and Harrisonburg City Schools, but to do this, it needs bus operators.

"We are at an interesting point in the city of Harrisonburg where we're realizing we need to continue to provide excellent transportation, and we're finding that we need more drivers to do that," said Daugherty.

There is a shortage of school bus operators, but the need does not stop there. Daugherty said that HDPT also needs transit bus operators. He said both school bus and transit operators can be cross-trained. While school bus hours are set, transit hours are more flexible.

"There really is a little bit of a taste for anyone that wants to work — there is an option for them here," said Daugherty.

He said 80% of the operators do not have a commercial driver's license when they start, so HDPT is willing to teach anyone to operate buses. He said that HDPT offers a training program that is paid.

Daugherty said they look for people who are interactive, enthusiastic and want to give back to their community.

"This is an opportunity for people to have fun, to sit in the driver's seat, to have a mobile office, but also really understand the dynamic of what transportation provides for their community and be able to give back to it," said Daugherty.

Job openings are kept up-to-date on Harrisonburg's Department of Public Transportation website.

