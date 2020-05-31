Harrisonburg Cohousing neighborhood hopes to break ground by spring 2021

In February, Harrisonburg approved the development of a new neighborhood, different than others around the city.

The Harrisonburg cohousing neighborhood will be located on Keezletown Rd.

Juniper Hill Commons, which will be located on Keezletown Rd., will be the first cohousing neighborhood in Harrisonburg.

Here the goal is for neighbors of all ages to live more collaborative and sustainable lives.

Nancy Gunden, a committee member and future resident, said they are now holding information sessions for people interested in cohousing.

"We will have a supportive community of people who are interested in knowing each other," Gunden said.

She said the neighborhood developer, Peter Lazar, can begin construction once 15 of the 27 households have interested buyers.

"[Lazar] can now go to his investors, whether that be banks or private investors, and say, 'there is enough interest, we need to start building.'"

She said right now, they have ten equity members interested in being homeowners.

Gunden said interested homeowners can expect to pay between $200,000 and $400,000, but she said "realities in construction could increase those prices.

Homes will range in size from 800 to about 2400 square feet and most will include standard solar, front porches, and be certified low energy.

She said that price also includes costs to build 1/27 of their common house and 1/27 of the neighborhood infrastructure.

The common house will include a large dining space for frequent weekly meals for neighbors. It will also hold a few guest rooms for visitors, a children’s playspace, and smaller meeting spaces for meetings, exercise, and activities.

Another future resident, Carina Young, said she is excited to move her family into the new cohousing neighborhood.

"I'm really looking forward to my children living in it, allowing them to have a little more freedom to run around the neighborhood and play with other kids, and I know the other kids and I know the other families," Young said.

they hope construction will begin fall 2020 or spring 2021.

For more information about Juniper Hill Commons,click here, or email harrisonburgcohousing@gmail.com.