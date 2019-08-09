Harrisonburg Community Health Center celebrates National Health Center Week

Harrisonburg Community Health Center, which has been providing health care to the area since 2007, is among the community health centers around the country celebrating National Health Center Week.

The week is a part of a national campaign to increase awareness about the ways health centers provide affordable health care to communities.

Lisa Bricker, the executive director of HCHC said the center's provides services that go far beyond just primary care services.

"We work with patients to make sure if they qualify for Medicaid or another insurance product, we help them apply," said Bricker. "We help them get medications they need that preps cant afford."

Last year, HCHC served more than 20,000 patients

As a nonprofit health care organization, HCHC seeks to ensure that affordable, high quality primary health care services are made available to all residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, including family medicine, pediatrics, behavioral health, women’s health, dental services and HIV/AIDS care management.

To celebrate the rest of the week, HCHC is hosting the following events for the community.

Friday, August 9: HCHC Staff Appreciation Day: HCHC will recognize and celebrate the 100+ mission-driven employees who improve the health of our neighbors every day by creating access to quality healthcare for our diverse community.

Saturday, August 10: 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Children’s Health Day: free event for families at Harrisonburg Main Site on Little Sorrell Drive. Media are encouraged to attend.