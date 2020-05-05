Harrisonburg officials encourage gift card purchases and donations to shop local

Small businesses and restaurants have been hit hard due to COVID-19 closures around the country.

To encourage the community to continue supporting local businesses, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance started a weekly gift card giveaway called #EverydayHVA.

Jeslyn Stiles, Director of Marketing for HDR, said they wanted the community to calculate the amount of money they would normally spend at local downtown businesses in a month. Since they can't shop or dine in-person, the idea was to use that money you would have spent to purchase gift cards or products online, or give a donation to a local organization or non-profit.

"We're really encouraging people to go beyond their everyday routine and find some new favorites and order from new businesses they haven't tried before," Stiles said.

After making your local downtown purchase of $25 or more, Stiles said to email a photo or screenshot of your receipt to downtownharrisonburg@gmail.com to be entered into a weekly drawing to win a $25 gift card to a downtown business of your choosing.

"We'll also respond to everybody who sends their receipt with downtown Harrisonburg coloring pages that a local artist, Hannah Johnson, made for us of all the different [business] logos and buildings downtown," Stiles said.

She said every Monday, they'll draw four winners from the previous Monday-Sunday period. Stiles said they've have had about 30 to 40 entries per week.

"We're doing some things to connect with the community and do whatever we can to encourage people to support their favorite businesses," Stiles said. "For the most part, [businesses] are still selling gift cards, so if you have the money right now you should try to support your favorite businesses."

Stiles said they will continue with the weekly giveaways until businesses reopen. She said in the upcoming months, they are thinking of doing a second round of #EverydayHVA to continue encouraging the community to shop local.

Stiles said the gift card prizes were made possible through the #EverydayHVA sponsors Larson Wealth Management and Generate Impact.