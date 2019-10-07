Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance finishes alleyway project

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance celebrated its finished alleyway project in downtown Harrisonburg.

The alleyway between Finnegan's Cove and Beyond Restaurant was covered with trash, but now, it has new tile painted on the concrete and trash can covers and planters.

Lauren Huber, the director of resources for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said the project was two years in the making.

"To now see it completed and with the help of Rocktown Urban Wood and the beautiful cedar-sided planters and garbage cans, it brings a whole new life to the alleyway," said Huber.

Rocktown Urban Wood used repurposed wood to make the trash can covers and planters.

Cy Khochereun's family owns Beyond Restaurant, and he said that a lot of customers have been very complimentary toward the changes.

"They say 'wow, this is awesome,' you start cleaning up downtown and making things better for this area," said Khochereun.

The project has sparked ideas for future improvement projects. Khochereun said that it inspired him to talk with Rockingham County about planting flowers or trees around Black's Run, which runs behind the restaurant.

Huber said the goal is to eventually finish the painted pathway all the way to Liberty Park.

