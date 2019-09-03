Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance uses Friendly City Fortune funds for alleyway project

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) will put money raised through the Friendly City Fortune toward revitalizing an alleyway in downtown Harrisonburg that has become an eyesore.

The alley way between Finnegan's Cove and Beyond Restaurant on Water Street is getting a makeover | Photo: WHSV

Lauren Huber, the director of resources for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said the alleyway off of Water Street that goes between Finnegan's Cove and Beyond Restaurant has a lot of foot traffic each day.

But the alleyway often times has trash pile up on the street, and shows drab concrete and brick.

"We hope that the community enjoys being able to come through, and, you know, have a nice alleyway to use as they're trying to get around downtown," said Huber.

Some of the changes that will be made include power washing the area, painting the concrete and adding planters, a trash can screen and trash can covers. All of the planters, screens and cutters will be made by Rocktown Urban Wood out of local cedar.

Brad Wroblewski, a co-owner of Rocktown Urban Wood, said that using local wood for this project is a great way to keep things local.

"Everything has a story that goes along with it. We know exactly where the lumber has come from. We work locally with saw mills," said Wroblewski.

He said they have built the frames for the pieces and are excited to assemble the rest of the project to help downtown look its best.

"We have hopes to add art further on down the road, maybe some murals in here and more color just to help liven it up even more, so this is really just the beginning," said Huber.

The installation of the planters and covers is expected to be completed by mid-September.