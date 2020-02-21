Harrisonburg Economic Development looks for investors for opportunity zones

An Opportunity Zone is a federal tax incentive geared toward encouraging investors to make long-term investments in designated areas.

Brian Shull, director of economic development for the city of Harrisonburg, said areas are designated by the governor of the state based on census tracks.

"This investment is really geared toward people who have capital gains from previous investments, so everybody's not going to qualify for this, but it really is a unique program, so we encourage people to check it out," said Shull.

He said the city of Harrisonburg has two main opportunity zones that are in need of investments right now.

One area is along 11 South and 42, known as Dukes Plaza. The second location is an area northeast of Court Square on East Washington Street, a building that used to house the Salvation Army's thrift store.

According to Shull, there has been success in an Opportunity Zone already in a property off of Court Square on Market Street. An old building that was rundown will become mixed-use space for businesses and apartments.

"I think it is a very unique program, I think Harrisonburg jumped out early with this, I think we are one of the leaders of the state in getting the word out, so we're hoping we'll see some success -- continued success for years to come."

Shull said this is a federal program, so Harrisonburg Economic Development will only serve as a matchmaker to get investors matched with a suited property. Investors are able to invest in buildings and businesses through opportunity zones.

To learn more about opportunity zones in Harrisonburg, click here.