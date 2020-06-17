Harrisonburg Economic Development receives award for new initiative

Harrisonburg Economic Development’s program Bricks & Clicks received the 2020 Community Economic Development Award from the Virginia Economic Developers Association.

Bricks & Clicks is an initiative to assist retail businesses with the growing social media presence and its impact on the service industry. Once a business is accepted into the program, they have access to social media and digital marketing experts, as well as visual designers to help with the physical appearance of merchandising and displays.

The program features a four-phase plan to help the area’s small businesses grow, including analyzing customer surveys, conducting informational seminars, providing consultations on how to grow your online presence and providing grants.

Among the businesses and companies involved with the planning of Bricks & Clicks are James Madison University, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development and Rockingham County Economic Development.