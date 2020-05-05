Teachers from around Harrisonburg celebrated with a drive-thru breakfast

On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Education Foundation celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week by hosting a drive-thru breakfast for educators of the year.

Teachers were cheered on with signs and balloons as they stopped by.

Each year, teachers in Harrisonburg City Public Schools nominate other teachers who they believe represent the best in teaching, with ten selected from the school district.

Normally, those teachers are honored at the HEF Breakfast of Champions reception, with guests from Harrisonburg City Council, the school board, and other teachers.

This year, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled, but HEF still found a way to celebrate the commitment those teachers have for their students – especially as they've adapted to an entirely new way of teaching.

"They've taught the way they've been teaching so we are changing the way that we honor and celebrate them," Cody Oliver, Director of the Harrisonburg Education Foundation, said. "We didn't want to miss the opportunity to say thank you and to say what wonderful professionals they were."

So at 10 a.m., five of those teachers stopped by the school district's central office to pick up breakfast from Bittersweet Bakery and a goodie box filled with a gift card, a box of Wheaties with their picture on it, and other surprises.

Central office staff stood outside with balloons and signs cheering on each teacher as they stopped by. The other five teachers had their boxes delivered to them the same morning.

Oliver said she hopes the community continues to celebrate this week even if it is just by writing an email or handwritten letter to your teacher.

Congratulations to the teachers who were nominated below:

• Kristi West, Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center, Pre-school

• Sarah Rodgers, Bluestone Elementary, 3rd Grade

• Annette Fornadel, Keister Elementary School, Kindergarten

• Leah Baker, Spotswood Elementary School, 1st Grade

• Andrea Nolley, Smithland Elementary School, Librarian

• April Elliott, Stone Spring Elementary School, 3rd Grade

• Kelly Shenk, Waterman Elementary School, Speech Therapist

• John Hostetter, Skyline Middle School, 6th Grade English

• Nancy Aigner, Thomas Harrison Middle School, 7th Grade English

• Mary Strickler, Harrisonburg High School, 11th Grade English