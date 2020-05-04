Harrisonburg Electric Commission lowers rates amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Harrisonburg Electric Commission says they're reducing rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help city residents.

According to a statement from the utility company, at a board meeting on April 28, the commission voted to approve about $3 million to designate for COVID-19 relief as part of their budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

Included in that effort is a $1.5 million reduction in base rates that will go into effect on July 1, as the summer heat ramps up.

The commission says the new reduced base rate will be spread across all customer classes.

In addition to the base rate reduction, they say they're reducing their Fuel Factor (FCA) by over 80% for billings beginning April 22.

The combination of the two changes should result in about a 9% decrease in power costs across the city, depending on a customer's rate class and usage.

For residential customers using 1000 kWhs per month, this will result in a reduction of $8.75 per month in power costs, or $105 annually, according to HEC.

The other half of the $3 million is a one-time $1.5 million increase to the HEC's contributions to Harrisonburg's General Fund, which they say will help replace lost tax revenue.

As result of that lost tax revenue, Harrisonburg announced on Monday that they were laying off most of the city's part-time staff, among other budget changes.

“At HEC, we recognize the financial strain that the City and our community is experiencing, and we understand that it will take time for people to recover,” said Brian O’Dell, General Manager at HEC. “We felt that a rate reduction was something tangible we could do to help our customers as things hopefully begin to get back to normal over the coming months.”