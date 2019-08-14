Harrisonburg Elks Lodge donates 1,200 pairs of glasses to MTC

The Harrisonburg Elks Lodge donated 1,200 pairs of safety glasses to the Massanutten Technical Center this week.

The yearly donation is part of annual community service efforts by the Elks Lodge.

Those with the MTC say the donation is important and goes a long way for the safety of their students.

"It's something that they don't have to do but they're very willing to do and we appreciate their contribution and such a vital part of our labs," MTC director Kevin Hutton said. "Making sure our students are obviously safe and able to perform the projects they need to in the lab."

Thanks to the Elks Lodge, students won't have to pay for their glasses and get to keep them after school is done.