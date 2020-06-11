Harrisonburg Farmers Market opens in a modified walk-through form

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market will open in a modified walk-through market form on Saturday, June 13.

Josie Showalter, who manages the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, said that it seemed like there have been changes each week. Most recently, the market has been in a drive-thru format.

"It's been a challenging time from the management standpoint, but also really gratifying to see the amount of support that the market has in the community," Showalter said.

All vendors will be required to wear a mask and the market has asked that customers wear masks as well (Since it's outdoors, it's not technically mandated under the Virginia mask order, but they say it's the best way to protect buyers and sellers.)

Showalter said that vendors will be facing away from the Turner Pavillion so that it is open air and no one will be crowded in the pavilion.

"We're going to be doing everything we can to make sure the market is safe for vendors and customers," Showalter said.

The market will still accept SNAP tokens, but it will not be giving out wooden tokens in exchange for credit card purchases at the office desk.

The Tuesday market will continue to be a drive-thru market where people must make an online order prior to pickup.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is open on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Orders can be made on the market's website.

