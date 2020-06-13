Harrisonburg Farmers Market reopens Saturday walk-through market

After weeks of switching to an online, pick-up format, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market welcomed customers and vendors back to the Turner Pavilion on Saturday for the first time since March.

The Harrisonburg Farmers Market is back open on Saturdays for a modified walk-through market.

The biggest change at the market is vendors will face outward to give people more room to social distance.

Vendors and customers are asked to wear a face mask and hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the market.

Heather Benin, the owner of Sugar and Bean Baking Company, said she is still adjusting to the market's changes, but she's glad to be back in-person again.

"I love being out here, I love being outside, I love being under the pavilion," Benin said. "I love seeing the familiar faces and other vendors. I really feel like they're family, it's wonderful."

The market will continue its online, pick-up orders on Tuesdays, and only the Saturday market will be in-person as vendors and market staff continue to adjust to COVID-19 precautions.