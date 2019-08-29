Harrisonburg Fire Department completes hazmat training

If a hazardous situation were to happen, the Harrisonburg Fire Department must be prepared. That is why they are conducting hazmat training, focusing on different situations while educating the firefighters.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is completing their monthly hazmat training.

This training is looking at hazardous wastes throughout pipes.

"We have a leaking pipe, the firefighters have to go in, in Level A suits, which is a fully encapsulating suit. Once they go in the suits, they have to fix or repair the pipe," said Lt. Hunter Desper of the Harrisonburg Fire Department.

Training to suit up in the hazmat gear is crucial, getting the firefighter comfortable with the process. This works their dexterity in operating the suit as well as building their confidence.

Not only are firefighters responding to every day calls, but they have many other responsibilities.

"There are so many different tasks that we have to be multi versed in and this is just one of them, but whenever we respond to a hazmat incident we're either wearing a Level A suit, a Level B suit or different suits depending on what the chemical is," said Desper.

Luke Walker, one of the firefighters and trainees, said he looks forward to the training so he can be better prepared for possible situations.

"The better we are at doing this in these situations, where it is not actually dangerous, then we'll be better at it when we actually need to use it," said Walker.