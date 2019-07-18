Harrisonburg Fire Department hosts camp L.I.T. for young women in the Valley

The Harrisonburg Fire Department, in partnership with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, is hosting their second Camp L.I.T. for teenage girls in the Shenandoah Valley.

The camp is to teach young women about what fire fighters do and encourage their own leadership skills. PHOTO: Credit | WHSV

Lt. Erin Stehle, who is the public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said there are just under 20 girls who are participating in 2019. Throughout the week, the young women have worked with ropes courses, team building exercises and on Thursday, they carried out search and rescue operations.

Ella Young, a camper from Harrisonburg, said she thinks that she wants to get into the medical side of emergency response.

"I knew that firefighting had to be hard, but it's a lot harder than I thought, and once you put all the gear on and stuff, it's very hard to like even walk," said Young.

The campers learned first aid and got CPR certified. They spend most of their mornings doing hands-on activities before it gets too hot outside.

"We do a lot of activities with like hoses and stuff with these pants, which is really hard. Sweaty," said Young.

Stehle said the week is all about choosing to challenge yourself.

"Camp L.I.T. is very much a way for us to expose young women to the fire rescue service, but also too, it's so much more about them developing their own character, becoming more confident in who they are as people," said Stehle.

Stehle said it is not only a learning experience for the campers, but the instructors as well.

"It redefines why we do what we do. You know, it reignites that passion and makes us better instructors, better firefighters, better community servants."

She said this year, fire departments from Staunton and Augusta County are helping out as well. The goal is to continue the camp as long as girls are interested in it.