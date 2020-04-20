Harrisonburg Fire Department issues reminder about disposing of smoking materials

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has issued a warning to make sure people are properly disposing of smoking materials, because it is seeing an uptick in calls for fires related to improperly disposing of them.

Katie Caler, who is the fire prevention specialist for Harrisonburg Fire Department, said HFD is reminded of the one-year anniversary of the apartment fire on Lois Lane in Harrisonburg, which was caused by improperly disposing of smoking material.

That fire, which rose to the level of one of few 5-alarm fires in Harrisonburg history, destroyed a building of the Southview Apartments and displaced dozens of JMU students.

"It's not like someone puts out a cigarette, and bam, the fire starts. It actually smolders for a while and then the fire will start," said Caler.

Caler said smoking material should ideally be disposed of in a tin bucket with sand in it. She said it should never be discarded in mulch, grass, or a flower bed, and to make sure it is completely put out.

"Especially if you're living in a house with other people, or if you live in an apartment building, it's not just your life that you're impacting. It's everyone's life there, so it's really, really important to make sure it's out," said Caler.

She said smoking materials can smolder and catch fires later, and the building can be fully involved before anyone realizes it is on fire.