Harrisonburg Fire offers summer camp geared toward young women

Harrisonburg Fire Department will offer Camp L.I.T. — which stands for leadership, integrity and trailblazer — for the second year in a row. It is a camp for girls ages 13 to 16.

This is the second year for the all-girls fire camp.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said it is important for the camp to be catered toward young women because the firefighting industry is dominated by men.

Throughout the week-long camp, girls will learn about a lot of different things, including hose line advancement, fighting fire, properly putting on gear and completing rope courses.

"We wanted to provide an opportunity, especially before girls are choosing their career paths or what they're interested in," Stehle said, "and kind of spark that flame, no pun intended, and just get them excited about something that's new."

The camp will start on July 15 and runs through July 19. They will end the week with a special awards ceremony.

Applications are available online here.

