Harrisonburg Fire Department provides resources for the deaf or hearing-impaired

The Massanutten Regional Library will host the Harrisonburg Fire Department on Monday, March 16, 2020, for a special program on resources for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Lt. Stehle demonstrates how a hearing-impaired smoke alarm works | Photo: WHSV

Lieutenant Erin Stehle said this is a great opportunity to teach fire safety.

"It's definitely an opportunity for us to bridge that gap because we know how important smoke alarms are, we know how quickly fires can break out and how much damage they can cause, so the more information the better for everybody," said Stehle.

An American Sign Language interpreter will be on hand as Lt. Stehle goes over the information. She will also touch on how people can get hearing-impaired smoke alarms.

"It gives that peace of mind knowing that when I go to bed, I still have that added protection, because I couldn't imagine going to sleep not knowing if a smoke alarm was going to wake me or not," said Stehle.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m.

