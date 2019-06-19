Harrisonburg Fire Department receives high marks

The city of Harrisonburg was recognized this week on a national level, with the Harrisonburg Fire Department receiving high marks.

The HFD was ranked in the top four percent of 45,000 communities in the nation by the Insurance Service Organization.

Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Tobia credits the high rating to the city's investment in public infrastructure, water distribution and their fire equipment and personnel. He also told WHSV that the city's efficient emergency 911 system plays in important role.

"It reflects an ongoing commitment and a need for us to be able to to meet that highest standard," Tobia said. "We're extraordinarily outstanding. We're extraordinarily proud of the level that we have now. We continue to strive to always be better."

The city's rating rose from 82 points last year to 86 this year. The department is four points away from a "1" rating, which is held by one percent of communities.

Tobia asks that Harrisonburg citizens continue to be invested in prevention emergencies.

On the evening of July 10, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will hold its 16th annual smoke alarm and free pizza night, where HFD will deliver free pizza and check people's smoke alarms.