Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds people to be mindful leaving children or pets unattended in vehicles

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) is warning to "look before you lock" your car this summer to make sure you do not leave any children or pets inside.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, public information officer for HFD, said that as temperatures get warmer and routines begin to change, they see more occurrences of people accidentally leaving their children or pets unattended in hot cars.

"If you're sleep deprived, if you have a lot on your mind, it's easy to get distracted just without a child in the back, so it's definitely something we want to consider all of those things as contributing factors," Stehle said.

She suggested leaving something like a purse, wallet or phone in the back seat as a reminder that your child or pet is in the vehicle. Stehle said that the temperature of a car can rise by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

"Seconds count in this time and it doesn't take long for your body, especially in a hot car, whether a child or a person or a pet to develop signs of heat stroke," Stehle said.

Another reminder is to keep your car doors locked and keys away from children. According to Stehle, there have been incidents where children are playing outside and get in a car to play, but accidentally lock themselves in it.

If you walk by a car parked somewhere and see a child or pet unattended and the car is not running, call 911 immediately.

Harrisonburg first responders have previously told WHSV they can respond to almost any scene within four to five minutes, and they have kits to safely open windows without putting any occupants of a vehicle in further danger from broken glass.

In many states, you are not protected from being charged for causing damage to a car by breaking windows to get a child out.