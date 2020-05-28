Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds people to check and install carbon monoxide alarms

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) responded to a call of a family who had been exposed to carbon monoxide poisoning on May 26, and now, they're using what happened as a reminder for everyone to install carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

According to HFD, a call came in for an unknown medical emergency and when the department arrived, two family members, out of a family of 5 with young children, were unconscious.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, public education officer for HFD, said thankfully, everyone survived the poisoning, but the family did not have a carbon monoxide alarm to alert them to the threat when a gas fire appliance malfunctioned, causing a gas leak.

"If you do have gas burning appliances, so whether that's a stove, whether that's a fireplace, or whether that is a water heater—anything using gas or if you have a connection—we're recommending people get a carbon monoxide alarm," Stehle said.

If someone is unable to purchase an alarm, the Harrisonburg Fire Department will get them one for free.

"We're here for the public. We want to keep them safe, and we have the means to. So, please call us. You can reach out to us on social media as well," Stehle said.

Alarms should go outside of the bedrooms in your home and it is ideal to have an alarm on each floor of the house.

When an alarm goes off, people in the house should go outside and call 911, as if it were a fire. Firefighters can detect how much carbon monoxide is emitting and help to guide where the problem in the house is.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning mimic the flu: for example, headaches, shortness of breath and lethargic behavior.