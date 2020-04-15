Harrisonburg Fire Department sees uptick in cooking fires with more people at home

The National Fire Protection Association says there is a growing number of cooking fires happening around the country due to more people being home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lieutenant Erin Stehle, who is the public education officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD), said that HFD has seen an increase in these fires as well. In fact, she said cooking fires are the number one cause of fires in the city.

Stehle said since more people are working from home and spending time there, they are cooking as well, but it is easy to be distracted, which can lead to a fire.

"You might start cooking lunch, but then you're on a Zoom meeting, and then you're answering your phone call, answering emails and you can get easily distracted," said Stehle.

She suggested making sure the area around your oven is free of anything that could catch fire, such as oven mitts. Stehle said if you have children, to make a three-foot block around the oven so that kids will stay out of that area to prevent any injuries. You should always monitor cooking, and never walk away from the kitchen when making something on the stove or in the oven, she suggested.

"We want you to have fun. We want you to embrace this time at home, this new normalcy, but we want people to be safe as well," said Stehle.

She said that this is a good time to go over a fire escape plan with your household, as well as to check your smoke alarms.