Harrisonburg Fire Department warns fireworks are illegal in the city, leave it to the professionals

It is New Year's Eve, and as you plan your celebrations, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is reminding folks that fireworks are illegal in the city.

Deputy Chief Matt Tobia said that includes sparklers.

"They seem exciting, they seem like the right thing to do, but in this case, they're a hazard that should simply be avoided. They should be enjoyed from a distance, but not by untrained individuals," said Tobia.

If you do want to see fireworks to ring in the new year, there will be a professional show in downtown Harrisonburg at the First Night Celebration.

