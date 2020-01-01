Harrisonburg Fire Department warns of Christmas tree fires, suggests New Year's resolution

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is asking everyone to make a unique resolution for 2020: dispose of your Christmas trees at the beginning of the new year.

Deputy Chief Matt Tobia said Christmas tree fires are rare, but when they do happen, they are devastating. He said in the past few years there have been some high profile fires caused by Christmas trees that have turned deadly.

Tobia said after Christmas, many people get caught up in the holiday rush and forget to water their trees, which can cause major problems.

"As a result, the tree dries out, and then it becomes a very significant hazard. It's like putting a dry bale of hay, or three or ten stacked inside your home, and that becomes a very dangerous situation," said Tobia.

You can find a list of places to dispose of your trees here.