Harrisonburg Fire Department warns public about untested smoke alarms

The smoke alarm in your home could be failing to meet certain standards that make it safe.

This is one of the logos you can look for on your smoke alarm to see if it has been tested.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department has a long list of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that have not been tested by a company that HFD calls the "standard of safety."

Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Marshall Mike Armstrong said it appears that most of these alarms came from online from websites like from Ebay and Amazon.

HFD became aware of the issue about a week ago.

Underwriters Laboratories is an independent company that tests alarms and the company has not tested any of the alarms on the lengthy list HFD released.

"It is very important that you're aware of the fact that you have a certified alarm because of the standards to which they're tested to," Armstrong said. "We have a minimum standard then that we know it's going to function. We want to make sure your alarm functions in your home as it should."

Armstrong said there are a couple different testing companies.

"It's easy to tell those ratings by looking on the box and that sort of thing and we recommend you just look for that," Armstrong said.

The deputy fire marshall said the two main issues for the alarms not being tested are battery life and how sensitive the alarms are to smoke. Both of those issues could be dangerous for your family.

Armstrong said if you need a smoke alarm or if you need your smoke alarm checked, HFD is happy to help.

HFD listed these alarms as not checked by UL:

-3 Pack Fire Alarms Smoke Detector Battery Operated with Photoelectric Sensor and Silence Button, Travel Portable Smoke Alarms by vitowell

-Alert Pro 10 Year Battery Smoke Detector Fire Alarm Photoelectric Sensor by Alert Pro

-2 Pack 9V Battery Operated Smoke Detector and Fire Alarm with Photoelectric Sensor,Easy to Install with Test Button by Lecoolife

-2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke and Fire Alarm & Detector, Battery-Operated (Not Hardwired) Smoke and Fire Detector with Test Button(9V Battery Included) by vitowell

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Smoke CO Alarm Detector byBQQZHZ

-Combination Photoelectric Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Protect Your Home from Fire and Gas Leaks, Even When You're Away, 9V Battery Operated (Two Pack) by Lecoolife

-2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector,9V Battery Operated Combination Fire Alarm and CO Detector by vitowell

-Elvicto 2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke Detector Sealed-in 10 Year Lithium, Battery-Operated Fire Alarm for Home by Elvicto

-Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo, with Sound Warning and Number Display Battery Powered Smoke CO Alarm Detector by ARIKON

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Travel Portable Fire CO Alarm for Home and Kitchen by vitowell

-Lecoolife 2 Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarm Built-in 10 Year Sealed Battery with Photoelectric Sensor by Lecoolife

-Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Combo Detector -Photoelectric Battery Operated by Alert Pro

-Carbon Monoxide Alarm Detectorwith Digital LCD Display and Voice Warning -Battery powered by Alert Plus

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Smoke CO Alarm Detector by BQQZHZ

-Elvicto Smoke Combination Photoelectric Smoke&Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated, Travel Portable Fire and Co Alarm for Home, Kitchen by Elvicto

-2-Pack Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Battery Operated, Travel Portable Photoelectric Fire&COAlarm for Home, Kitchen by vitowell

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm Digital Display for Travel Home Bedroom and Kitchen 9V Battery Operated by BQQZHZ

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Smoke Co Alarm for Home Bedroom Travel Portable by BQQZHZ

-Elvicto Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated, Travel Portable Fire and Co Alarm for Home, Kitchen by Elvicto

-Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Battery Operated Combo Photoelectric Portable Fire&COAlarm for Travel, Home and Kitchen by vitowell

-Sunnec Carbon Monoxide Alarm w/ Voice Warning, CO Alarm Detector w/Digital Displ by Sunnec

-Combination Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated for Home Bedroom Travel with Test Silence Button by Lecoolife

-Carbon Monoxide Detector CO Alarm Detector with LCD Digital Display Battery Operated, White, 1-Pack by modaao