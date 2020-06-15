Harrisonburg Fire Department offers ways to grill safely this summer

Prime grilling season is here, and there are some important precautions to keep in mind when grilling up those hamburgers and hot dogs.

Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) suggested keeping any kind of grill three feet away from railings, buildings and sides of homes.

Katie Caler, who is the fire prevention education specialist for HFD, said it is incredibly important to keep children and pets at least three feet away from any grill while it is hot.

She suggested checking all of the propane connections and to make sure they are turned off after grilling. If someone is using a charcoal grill, they should give the ashes time to cool off before disposing of them into a metal bucket.

"Grills get really, really hot. That's how we get our food cooked, and so you want to make sure you're not melting the siding off of your house or causing a fire that could, you know, extend into your house or your apartment building or something like that," said Caler.

According to Caler, no one should ever grill inside a closed space like a garage because it is extremely dangerous.