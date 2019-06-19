Harrisonburg Fire Dept. looking for volunteers for mass casualty drill

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is looking for people to volunteer to fill roles in an upcoming mass casualty drill for local first responders.

WHSV file image from a mock mass casualty incident in 2018

On July 8, at James Madison University, a mass casualty incident will be simulated for local, regional, private, and state partners to test their ability to evacuate Bridgeforth Stadium and respond to injuries.

According to the fire department, the simulation will be of a natural gas explosion.

These types of drills help prepare response teams for real-life emergencies, and different versions are carried out annually. One last fall simulated a box truck collision with a loading school bus.

They're looking for volunteers of all ages to be actors for the drill, though those younger than 18 will need adult supervision.

Some volunteers may have mock injuries applied to them through makeup by staff as part of the simulation.

“This drill is a very important tool for emergency responders across our region,” Paul Helmuth, Harrisonburg Fire Department deputy emergency coordinator, said. “The public’s support will go a long way toward making sure we are prepared for emergency situations such as these.”

If you're interested in being part of the drill, you can reach out to Helmuth at Paul.Helmuth@harrisonburgva.gov.

