Harrisonburg Fire says sprinkler system saves apartment

The Harrisonburg Fire Department said a sprinkler system at an apartment complex in Harrisonburg saved things from getting a lot worse after a patio caught fire Wednesday evening.

Deputy Cheif Matt Tobia, with the Harrisonburg Fire Department, said officials arrived on the scene of a possible structure fire off of Woodbury Circle in the North 38 apartment complex around 6:30 p.m.

Chief Tobia said when crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the third floor of building 1093. Officials believe the fire started on the outside patio of the third floor.

He said when crews arrived the flames were almost completely extinguished thanks to the sprinkler system inside the apartment.

"Because of the location of the fire it could have very easily extended into the roof and burn the roof off of the structure," Cheif Tobia said. "But one sprinkler head controlled the fire with less than just a few gallons of water."

Chief Tobia said at all times a sprinkler system works just as well as a firefighter does until more crews can arrive on the scene.

Fire officials said no one was injured or displaced due to the fire. One engine will remain on the scene Wednesday night as crews investigate the cause.

Cheif Tobia said this is a real success story for the sprinkler system in the apartment.