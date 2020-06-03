Harrisonburg High School holds socially distant graduation

One of the many parts of everyday life that coronavirus has disrupted: high school graduations. On Wednesday, Harrisonburg High School started its socially-distant ceremonies for graduating seniors.

As a graduate's name was announced, other students and families in line for their turn honked their horns and cheered.

Students and their families rode around the school to different stations and at the football field, hopped out of their cars. Students were able to walk across the stage as families watched and cheered.

To have enough time for every student, the ceremony will continue Thursday and Friday as well. Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said if Thursday or Friday's graduation days are cancelled, June 6 and 8 are makeup days.