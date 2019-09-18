Harrisonburg High School preparing for unified basketball games

A combination of teamwork and pride make up the Harrisonburg High School unified basketball team. The league allows students with intellectual disabilities to be a part of a team and represent their school.

Three years ago, Harrisonburg High School joined the unified basketball league. Today, the team has grown, giving each player a chance in the spotlight.

"The pride that they feel when they do this is amazing. For years, they have seen our regular ed athletes with their Harrisonburg jerseys on on game days, now our students get to have that chance to put the Harrisonburg across their chest and strut their stuff a little bit. It gives them a chance to be a part of the school community," said Walt Williamson, a special education teacher.

Over a dozen athletes with intellectual disabilities and six general education players, referred to as helpers, make up the team. Brandon Stees, one of the stars of the team, said the game day environment gives him the desire to win.

"The crowd, I have to say, can empower us, to actually win the game," said Stees.

The practices give the students a chance to focus, while learning how to follow directions and rules. Volunteers from the boys and girls varsity basketball teams help guide the players throughout the game, giving them another opportunity for acceptance.

"It's been awesome to see how the school has rallied around our students with the band showing up for the games, the cheerleaders, the football players. They treat them as equals," said Williamson.

Williamson said the team is proud to wear their Harrisonburg athletic jackets throughout the halls no matter the weather.

"The kids see acceptance into regular school. Our students have made friends with their teammates. The people in the school recognize them now as athletes and as classmates, so that acceptance piece is huge," said Williamson.

The team will play their first home game of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.