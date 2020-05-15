Harrisonburg High School to hold in-person graduation ceremony

In addition to their virtual graduation held on June 6, Harrisonburg High School will be holding a makeshift in-person graduation ceremony next month.

Parents should receive more information in the coming days.

School superintendent Dr.Michael Richards said the ceremony will take place over three days starting June 3. Each senior out of the more than 400 students graduating from the Class of 2020 will be assigned a day to graduate.

The ceremony will be unlike any other the high school has done in its history because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to honor all graduates safely, there will be 10 stations on the campus of the school with half of those stations requiring students to stay in their vehicles.

It will start near the tennis court side of the high school where students will check-in, students will move through different stations before exiting their vehicle, walking across a stage and taking a photograph with their diploma.

Dr.Richards said the school division and Principal Melissa Hensley got the idea from other school districts in the Commonwealth that proved the process to be successful.

He said this will serve as a way to honor the graduates as a traditional ceremony later this summer is becoming less likely.

"Even if we're in phase two or phase three of the reopening of Virginia forward its very unlikely that we will be able to have a gathering of that size," Dr.Richards said.

Parents should get more information in the mail in the coming days regarding what day their student will be able to attend the in-person ceremony.