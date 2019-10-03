Harrisonburg High School welcomes new American Sign Language teacher

Harrisonburg High School has a new teacher for the 2019-2020 school year and she teaches American Sign Language (ASL) to students who want to learn the language and use it in their future.

Kelsey Napolitano teaches her class American Sign Language | Photo: WHSV

Kelsey Napolitano has been signing since she was 13 months old. She said her first time teaching ASL has had its challenges, but she has enjoyed it a lot.

Napolitano also said that being in the classroom has been a learning experience for her as well, because she has had to learn how to teach students how to communicate with the deaf and those who are hard of hearing the best they can.

She said learning ASL is just like learning any other language.

"It is important for schools to have ASL classes because it allows students to figure out if they want to make a career out of it in their future," said Napolitano.

She said being able to communicate through ASL could open up many opportunities for her students, including work as an interpreter at a school, hospital or courthouse.