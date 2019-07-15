Harrisonburg High School welcomes new principal

On Monday, Harrisonburg High School welcomed its new principal, Melissa Hensley, who comes from administration in another Valley school district.

Hensley took over the position after the previous principal for the past five years, Cynthia Prieto retired.

The new principal is not shy to the Valley as she graduated from Spotswood High School, received her bachelor's degree at Eastern Mennonite University, her masters at James Madison University, and spent all 24 years of her instructional experience in the Valley.

Hensley said as the school year starts one of her goals is to speak with students, to find more ways on how to improve the school.

"So that will be a focal point, is increasing student voice in the building and giving them an avenue," Hensley said. "That has come up several times with students I spoke with, that they want a way or an opportunity, to express their opinions about what will make the school better."

Hensley said throughout last week she has spoken to faculty and staff on things that are working well and maybe need more improvement.

She said that's something they will continue to look at through the summer before school starts at the end of next month.

Hensley said other challenges she hopes to take on her first school year is the overcrowding in classrooms and ways to improve academic programming.

