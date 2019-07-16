Harrisonburg Housing Authority hopes new laws can help prevent homelessness

In July, seven laws affecting landlords in Virginia went into effect alongside a long list of new laws in the commonwealth. Those seven laws focus mostly on eviction.

Michael Wong, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Housing Authority, said that the laws put safeguards in place for tenants and they should help people avoid being evicted, which is often the first step to homelessness.

He said some of the major changes required landlords to provide leases for their tenants. The state will provide standard leases, which are presumed if a landlord does not have one.

Wong said one of the laws will allow more opportunities for tenants to pay rent before they can be evicted. Before these laws went into effect, a tenant at risk only had three chances, but now they will have four.

He said the one that he believes will have the most impact is a change that provides legal services for tenants when a property or housing conditions are not at the level they are supposed to be.

"Having that legal support there is going to make a difference in a number of families," said Wong.

According to Wong, there is also a diversion program that will provide an at-risk tenant with resources to help divert eviction.

"We understand the impact of eviction on every family that is served – it's the start of people going into homelessness, and it's the biggest challenge people have then to get into stable housing," said Wong.

He said these changes are a step in the right direction, and that Harrisonburg will continue to have discussions about providing affordable housing in the area.